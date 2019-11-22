Utility Experts Share Case Studies on Underground Projects

Power Delivery Intelligence Initiative (PDi2) hosted the Education Session at the recent Fall 2019 conference of the Insulated Conductors Committee of the IEEE Power and Energy Society in Scottsdale, Arizona. To support its mission to help the North American power industry make informed decisions about transmission and distribution infrastructure investment, PDi2 pulled together a panel of utility experts to present case studies on undergrounding projects that resulted in increased reliability and resiliency of their systems.

Presentations included:

“Georgia Power’s Strategic Overhead-to-Underground Conversions” – presented by Robert Reepe III, PE – Principal Engineer, Power Delivery Systems and Standards for Georgia Power Company

"WEC Energy Group's System Modernization and Reliability Project" – presented by Michael Smalley, Principal Engineer for WEC Energy Group

"Eversource Energy's High-pressure Fluid-filled Hydraulic System Analytics and Transition Joint Application" – presented by Demetrios Sakellaris, Lead Engineer, Transmission Lines Engineering for Eversource Energy

"Intelligent Underground at San Diego Gas & Electric" – presented by Jon Erickson, Senior Engineer for San Diego Gas & Electric

These presentations are available for download at www.pdi2.org/resources.