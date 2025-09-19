NeuConnect and JAO Partner to Launch UK-Germany Power Interconnector

NeuConnect, the planned subsea power link between the United Kingdom and Germany, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Joint Allocation Office (JAO) to serve as the project’s provider for auctioning cross-border transmission capacity.

The 725-kilometer interconnector will connect the UK and German energy markets for the first time, with the ability to transmit up to 1.4 GW of electricity in either direction. The project is expected to enhance energy security and support the integration of renewable energy resources.

As construction progresses in both countries, NeuConnect is beginning preparations for commercial and market operations. The MoU with JAO covers all of NeuConnect’s auction activities in both long-term markets—yearly, seasonal, quarterly, and monthly—as well as short-term markets, including day-ahead and intraday trading.

The agreement secures JAO’s services as NeuConnect moves toward trial operations in late 2027 and full operations in 2028. It also ensures the project’s inclusion in JAO’s IT development pipeline, providing future market participants with access to JAO’s established platform for transmission capacity allocation.

NeuConnect Chief Operating Officer Andy Paton said the agreement represents “another important step as we begin to look ahead to the start of operations.” JAO Chief Operating Officer Thomas Kieffer described the project as “a landmark step in strengthening Europe’s energy resilience and integration.”

Further announcements are expected later this year regarding NeuConnect’s Market Integration Platform provider.