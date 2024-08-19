Champlain Hudson Power Express Starts Installation Work In Lake Champlain

The Champlain Hudson Power Express (CHPE) has begun marine installation work in Lake Champlain to provide New York City with clean, renewable energy starting in 2026.

The initial approximately 1.3-mile section of the HVDC power cables were floated from a cable installation vessel, positioned south of the wooden train trestle bridge in Rouses Point, along the surface of Lake Champlain to the U.S.-Canadian border in the Richelieu River. A further 330-ft section will be passed over the border to CHPE’s partner, Hydro-Quebec, for connection to the Hertel-New York Interconnection Line Project.

Once positioned, the cables will be lowered into the water where divers will work to bury them in the lakebed as the project progresses. The main cable lay installation vessel, along with two cable transport barges, will initiate its 100-mile southward journey, laying and burying HVDC cable as it brings the power cables to their landing point in Putnam Station.

CHPE will carry 1,250 MW of clean, renewable energy from Quebec to Queens, where it will provide 20% of New York City’s annual energy needs and power more than 1 million homes.

Announced in December 2021 along with Clean Path NY, it is one of largest transmission projects contracted for New York State in the last 50 years. The projects ware meant to reduce the city's fossil fuel use for electricity by more than 80% by 2030 when combined with the state's deployment of clean energy and offshore wind. The announcements accelerated progress to exceed New York State's goal for 70% of the state's electricity to come from renewable sources by 2030 on the path to a zero-emission grid as outlined in the Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.