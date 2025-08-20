Fully Integrated Voltage Sensing Solution for Underground Distribution

G&W Electric has announced the availability of its Accusense VS-27-UG voltage sensor, a fully integrated voltage sensing solution designed to deliver real-time system visibility in underground distribution applications. Factory-tested and seamlessly paired with G&W Electric switchgear, the solution helps utilities simplify deployment, optimize operations, and support long-term grid modernization strategies.

As utility systems expand and adopt more distributed energy resources (DERs), reliable data becomes essential. The Accusense VS-27-UG sensor provides the high accuracy and field-proven reliability utilities need to operate smarter and respond faster to grid instability.

Unlike traditional voltage sensors, this submersible and compact solution is offered fully integrated with G&W Electric switchgear, providing a complete, pre-tested package that simplifies field installation and accelerates deployment. It is also retrofit-ready, so it works seamlessly with both new gear and existing infrastructure.

Key features include:

0.5% accuracy to support fault detection and predictive diagnostics

Active sensor technology ensures accurate performance without cable length, relay, or meter burden issues, simplifying installation and reducing part numbers

Reduced footprint compared to solid insulated potential transformers (PTs)

Open-back configuration enables high-potential (hi-pot) testing without disassembly and easy installation of surge arresters or safety grounds during maintenance

Wide temperature performance, maintaining accuracy in variable conditions

Meets IP68 per IEC 60529 for 20 feet over 20 days

The sensor’s advanced design supports long-term operational goals, including:

Improving power quality through consistent voltage measurement

Detection for DERs to help indicate grid stability issues

Reducing unplanned outages with early fault detection

Optimizing system efficiency by enabling more responsive controls

Laying the foundation for future grid initiatives such as automation and self-healing networks

The Accusense VS-27-UG sensor has undergone extensive environmental testing, including extreme temperature and humidity cycling that simulates more than 20 years of field performance. Throughout these tests, the sensor consistently maintained its accuracy, reinforcing its value as a long-term solution for grid modernization. These sensors are designed to comply with IEC 60044-7, IEEE 386 and IEEE C37.92 standards for electrical power system equipment.