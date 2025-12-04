Terna Announces Launch of Authorization Procedure to Construct New Power Line in the Province of Naples

After the launch of an authorization procedure for the construction of a new power line in the province of Naples by the Italian Ministry of the Environment and Energy Security, Terna is publishing notice to identify the plots of land impacted by the infrastructure, located in the municipalities of Naples, San Giorgio a Cremano, Portici and Ercolano.

The company will invest around $44.33 million in the project, which involves a 220 kV underground connection running around 10 km between the Naples Levante electrical substation and the primary cabin in Ercolano. The new power line will consist of cables using XLPE (extruded cross-linked polyethylene) insulation, a technology providing reliability, efficiency and sustainability.

The work will improve the quality and security of the electricity service of the metropolitan area of Naples, increasing its continuity and reducing the risk of outages in areas of high consumption. The project will also help to make the transmission service more efficient and sustainable, by modernizing and optimizing the existing cable connections.

The project falls within the scope of the wider plan to overhaul the electricity grid of the metropolitan area of Naples. In line with the participatory planning approach adopted by Terna, and the Collaboration Agreement signed with the Municipality of Naples in 2020, the project was developed and shared with all the administrations involved before the launch of the authorization procedure.

Citizens, particularly the owners of the plots of land affected, are required to consult the planning documents at the offices of the Ministry of the Environment and Energy Security, the Region of Campania, and the municipalities involved. The documentation will be available online, through the link indicated in the notice published on the municipal notice boards and on the website of the Region of Campania.

Any observations are supposed to be submitted to the Ministry of the Environment and Energy Security and Terna within 30 days of publication of the notice.