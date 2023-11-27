Green Valley Distribution Undergrounding Project

Alabama Power seeks to continuously improve service and reliability in communities across the state. We are now more connected than ever both at home and work, and these enhancements are increasingly important to better serve 1.5 million Alabama homes, schools, businesses, and industries that depend on us. The Green Valley Distribution Underground project is one example of how Alabama Power is investing in Alabama.

Historically, distribution lines have only been installed underground when a customer was willing to pay the differential upfront cost between the underground installation and the overhead installation. However, the world around us has changed. Costs to maintain reliable overhead service to customers, like vegetation management, have increased. In some cases, lines now have restricted access due to the development patterns of older residential areas. Restricted accessibility results in longer restoration times for customers.

Undergrounding for Better Service

The Central Engineering Undergrounding Program uses system outage and maintenance cost data to identify existing overhead distribution lines that would be beneficial to underground, thus upgrading our power grid’s infrastructure to decrease the number and length of power outages experienced by customers.

The Central Engineering Green Valley project is an example of converting an aged, access-constrained overhead line to a roadside-underground line resulting in improved reliability and reduced future maintenance costs. The existing overhead distribution line was constructed in the 1960’s during the early stages of the Green Valley Residential development. Over the years, lots were developed with homes, fences, sheds, landscaping, and various other common residential property features. Restricted easement access in an established residential area with mature vegetation requires manual tree trimming using climbers on a more frequent cycle than easements that can be accessed with machinery and buckets. This can increase routine maintenance costs.

The goal of the Green Valley Distribution Underground Project was to remedy those challenges by relocating the rear-lot overhead distribution system to a front-lot underground distribution system. The front lot underground system was installed along the front of customer properties along a combination of newly obtained private and municipality right of way. Relocating the distribution system in this manner upgraded Alabama Power grid’s infrastructure, decreasing the number and length of power outages experienced by customers.

The Green Valley undergrounding project was a challenge from both a size and complexity perspective. Approximately 8,000 feet of overhead was located rear of customer properties serving 101 separate meters. Relocating the line would require a new property easement from each landowner. Educating the customer quickly became a necessary goal to ensure customer satisfaction and buy in.

Two weeks prior to fielding, letters were sent to property owners informing them of the up-coming project, providing them with a point of contact and advanced notice that field personnel would soon be in their area gathering field notes for design purposes. Next, individual appointments were established with customers to discuss the project’s reliability benefits and its construction and facilities footprint on their property.

Keeping Customers Happy

Customer engagement was very high. Green Valley is a residential area with a diverse demographic including young families, retirees, and work at home professionals. Primary concerns heard from customers were associated with limiting the footprint of construction, and Alabama Power’s commitment to restore their property to its original quality prior to any construction taking place. These asks were answered by reviewing and editing design where possible, using specialized equipment and construction practices, and agreements to make repairs associated with construction activities.