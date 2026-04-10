Mangal Electrical Industries: Transformer Core & Steel Processing Solutions

Mangal Electrical Industries Limited will showcase its expertise in transformer core manufacturing and electrical steel processing. The company specializes in precision processing of CRGO slit coils (40–1250 mm widths) and CRGO cut-to-length laminations, including step-lap and mitred configurations used in modern transformer core construction. Mangal also manufactures wound cores, toroidal cores, and amorphous metal cores, along with pre-tested built core assemblies and core-coil assemblies for transformers up to 20 MVA. Production is supported by advanced Georg and SDRI processing lines, designed to maintain burr levels below 10 microns, and comprehensive material verification in an in-house Brockhaus laboratory, including Epstein and single-sheet magnetic testing, ensuring consistent magnetic performance and quality. Mangal partners with transformer manufacturers worldwide to deliver efficient and reliable core solutions for modern power infrastructure.

Mangal Electrical Industries Ltd

https://mangals.com/

Booth 3244 at the 2026 IEEE PES T&D Exposition