Hubbell Unveils Transmission & Distribution Solutions at IEEE PES T&D 2026

Hubbell will showcase a comprehensive portfolio of transmission and distribution solutions designed to help utilities modernize infrastructure, improve resiliency, and operate more efficiently. Featured innovations include Hubbell’s 765 kV‑ready TowerPak kits, which streamline EHV/UHV transmission projects by combining hardware assemblies, connectors, and insulators into a single, integrated solution that simplifies specification, procurement, and installation.

Hubbell will also highlight the pictured LineDefender single‑phase recloser, an advanced lateral protection solution engineered to enhance grid reliability and worker safety through outage‑prevention reclosing technology, intuitive visual indicators, and maintenance‑free operation. The LineDefender recloser offers advanced communications technology, including the benefits of remote SCADA communications for a fleet of single-phase reclosers via cellular, fiber, or other technologies. Additional solutions on display include pad‑mounted air‑insulated switchgear (AIS) and anchors and foundation systems supporting critical transmission and distribution infrastructure.

Hubbell Incorporated

https://www.hubbell.com/hubbell/en

Booth 631 at the 2026 IEEE PES T&D Conference and Exposition