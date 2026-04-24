Super Session to Spotlight Utility Resilience Strategies at 2026 IEEE PES T&D Conference and Expo

A Thursday super session at the 2026 IEEE PES T&D Conference and Exposition will focus on how electric utilities are redefining resilience as risks to the grid continue to evolve.

Titled around the growing need for new resilience frameworks, the session will examine how utilities are responding to increased pressure from extreme weather events, cyber and physical threats, and rising outage risks. As these challenges intensify, the industry is placing greater emphasis on developing more structured approaches to defining, measuring, and improving grid resilience.

A central theme of the discussion will be how resilience is measured. Utilities are increasingly incorporating adaptive technologies and predictive analytics into their operations, allowing for more dynamic responses to disruptions and improved long-term system performance.

The session will bring together industry leaders to share firsthand experiences, best practices, and emerging approaches to grid hardening. Panelists are expected to provide insights into how resilience strategies are being implemented across different regions and operating environments.

Elaina Ball of CPS Energy will serve as moderator. Panelists include Duke Austin of Quanta, Mark Baranek of ComEd, Mike Robinson of Georgia Power Company, and Sunny Wescott of the Geospatial Intelligence ISAC.

The super session is scheduled for Thursday, May 7, as part of the conference’s broader focus on addressing the most pressing technical and operational challenges facing the power and energy sector.