Empowering the Next Generation: The 2026 IEEE PES T&D Conference & Exposition College and Young Professionals Program

At the 2026 IEEE PES T&D Conference & Exposition, attention is not only on grid technologies and infrastructure, but also on the workforce needed to support a rapidly evolving power sector. This year’s Collegiate & Young Professionals (CYP) Program is positioned as a central feature of that effort, offering students and early-career engineers a structured pathway into the industry.

Spanning three days, the program combines technical exposure with career development, reflecting growing demand among utilities and technology providers for talent equipped with both engineering expertise and practical workplace skills. The initiative is a way to connect classroom learning with real-world applications while helping participants build professional networks early in their careers.

A cornerstone of the program is its series of career-focused panels and workshops. Sessions such as “Early Career Success: First Impressions Matter” and “Networking That Works: Build Your Brand, Grow Your Network, Get Hired & Beyond” focus on navigating the transition from academia to industry. Topics include workplace expectations, relationship-building, and the effective use of digital tools like LinkedIn for job searches and professional branding.

Beyond panel discussions, the program emphasizes hands-on and experiential learning. A technical tour of the Maywood Tech Center Labs offers a closer look at emerging technologies, including smart grid systems, advanced metering infrastructure, and materials research. The tour, limited in capacity, is designed to give participants direct exposure to the kinds of innovations shaping modern transmission and distribution systems.

Networking also plays a prominent role. Daily student breakfasts, a poster session and reception, and an evening event at Vu Rooftop in Chicago provide multiple opportunities for attendees to engage with peers, faculty, and industry leaders. These interactions are intended to help students establish connections that can lead to internships, mentorships, and full-time roles.

Additional program elements include resume reviews, interview preparation sessions, and complimentary professional headshots—practical tools aimed at helping participants enter a competitive job market. A keynote session focused on “Powering the Future” is expected to provide broader perspective on industry trends, workforce needs, and the skills required to succeed in a changing energy landscape.

The CYP Program also highlights the role of young professionals already working in the field. A dedicated panel features early-career engineers from utilities, startups, government, and academia, offering insights into career paths and the realities of working in the sector today.

As utilities face increasing pressure from load growth, electrification, and grid modernization, workforce development has become a key industry priority. The expanded collegiate programming at this year’s event underscores that focus, positioning the conference not only as a venue for technology exchange, but also as a platform for cultivating the next generation of power and energy professionals.