Explore Chicago's Innovative Microgrid: Technical Tour at IEEE PES T&D 2026

As part of the 2026 IEEE PES T&D Conference and Exposition, organizers are offering technical tours designed to take attendees beyond the show floor and into real-world energy operations across the Chicago area. The expert-guided tours provide behind-the-scenes access to power infrastructure, grid innovations and emerging technologies in action.

Offered in conjunction with the conference, the tours are intended to connect classroom and exhibit hall learning with practical, field-based applications at utilities, laboratories and technology providers. Organizers say the experience is geared toward both first-time attendees and seasoned professionals seeking a deeper understanding of how systems operate in practice.

Participation in the technical tours requires additional registration beyond the main conference. Attendees must be registered for the IEEE PES T&D event and reserve a separate spot for each tour during the registration process. Capacity is limited, and waitlists will open once tours are filled.

One featured option is the Bronzeville Community Microgrid tour, scheduled for May 4 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The visit will highlight a 750-kW photovoltaic system installed in December 2019 that supplies solar energy to the microgrid, along with a 500-kW/2-MWh battery system deployed the same year to store power and enhance resiliency. Attendees will also learn about the Microgrid Master Controller, which manages both the solar assets and the microgrid’s generators and went live in December 2022.

The tour has a maximum capacity of 25 participants and costs $50. Attendees are required to wear closed-toe shoes and complete a security check. Transportation will be provided with pick-up and drop-off at McCormick Place.

Bronzeville Community Microgrid tour

May 4; 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.