Super Session to Focus on Transmission Buildout

From 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. on May 8, 2024, IEEE PES T&D attendees can come to the "Super Session 02: Transmission Buildout - The Solutions We Have and the Breakthroughs We Need."

Here is a description of the session:

The next 10 to 20 years will witness an unprecedented buildout of the transmission infrastructure, a necessity to support new resource development. This panel session will delve into the challenges and solutions associated with achieving a transmission system apt for a clean energy future.

It will highlight the need for a more proactive and strategic approach in planning, designing, building and operating existing infrastructure upgrades. The discussion will also encompass new transmission projects and the role of grid-enhancing technologies. These elements combined can lead to effective and less costly implementation, paving the way for breakthroughs in the field. Join us as we explore the solutions we have at hand and the breakthroughs we need to ensure a sustainable energy future.

The panel will feature the following speakers:

Darcy Immerman (Moderator)

SVP, Strategy and Growth at NORESCO

Anthony Allard

EVP North America at Hitachi Energy

Michael Case

National Business Line Executive at WSP USA

Fermin Fontanes

Executive Director at Puerto Rico Public-Private Partnerships Authority

Lawrence Willick

EVP at LS Power Development, LLC

Pat Wood

CEO at Hunt Energy Network

For more information, visit the website.