Precast Modular Platforms Arrive Ready for Installation

Kenner Innovative Design Systems LLC, which is exhibiting in Booth #3403, introduces Modular Elevated Foundations that arrive ready for immediate installation.

Precast modular platforms are constructed with a focus on durability and resilience and are available in on-Grade or elevated. Secure your infrastructure from floods now.

The foundations are suitable for transformers, control buildings, electrical substations, metering stations, data centers, energy storage, pipeline monitoring stations, cooling towers, equipment shelters, and more.

The company's patented Kenner Chain Wall system suits both seismic and non-seismic applications, providing a sturdy on-grade or elevated foundation for structures. The innovative design ensures quick installation, eliminating potential weather delays, field quality control issues and extra costs associated with alternatives like cast-in-place or galvanized steel platforms.

Deployed nationwide across various industries, including energy, fiber, telecom, oil and natural gas, transportation and emergency services, Kenner collaborates with certified precast concrete plants for seamless manufacturing and delivery.

Explore the website to discover the Kenner Chain Wall precast platform system.