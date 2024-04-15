Southwire's Calculators Help Users to Improve Cost Savings

Visit Southwire in Booth #5515 to check out its suite of calculators designed by its CableTechSupport Services team of engineers. They can help users improve cost savings without compromising safety.

Two of the featured calculators include the Concentric Neutral Calculator and the CIC Labor Savings Calculator. The Concentric Neutral Calculator can be used to design Made-in-America MV products to accelerate grid modernization, renewables and bipartisan infrastructure projects while reducing neutrals.

The CIC Labor Savings Calculator can calculate potential labor savings that can be realized when using preinstalled CIC for your next UD installation. With multiple construction options and man-hour rate estimates, this calculator provides quick and accurate savings estimates, according to the company.

