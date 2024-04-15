Checon to Offer Golf Promotional Giveaways at IEEE PES T&D

Checon invites IEEE PES T&D Conference and Exposition attendees to visit Booth #5356 and discover electrical contact products, multilayered material systems, complex metal fabrications, and engineering and manufacturing capabilities. The company's products deliver power and reliability to smart grid, power distribution, EV battery and solar applications.

Checon’s new 20-ft booth is designed to offer an immersive experience, allowing visitors to explore its wide range of products and vertically integrated strategies. In addition, the company has arranged for an array of golf promotional items as giveaways. These include premium golf balls, markers and more.

Come over to Checon’s booth, and explore its offerings while taking advantage of the opportunity to bring home a piece of the action for the links!

For more information, visit the website.