Plan Your Experience at IEEE PES T&D

From May 6 to 9, 2024, the IEEE PES T&D welcomes attendees to Anaheim, California, for the 2024 conference and exhibition. Before you go, review the schedule-at-a-glance so you can plan your time at the event. For the latest information and schedule updates, go to the website.

SUNDAY, MAY 5 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM Onsite T&D Registration Opens MONDAY, MAY 6 7:00 AM – 5:00 PM Registration Open 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM Tutorials, Plain Talk 9:00 AM – 3:30 PM Technical Tours 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM Conference Opening Reception at the Disneyland Hotel TUESDAY, MAY 7 7:00 AM – 5:00 PM Registration Open 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM IEEE PES Plain Talk 8:00 AM – 8:30 AM Opening Session 8:30 AM – 9:45 AM Super Session 01: Mind the Gap – Policy and Regulation for Accelerating the Grid of Tomorrow 10:00 AM – 5:00 PM Exhibits Open / Innovation Stage, Renewable Energy Stage, and Grid Edge Stage 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM Technical Tour 12:00 PM – 1:00 PM Conference Luncheon in the Exhibit Hall 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM Technical Panel Sessions

WEDNESDAY, MAY 8

7:00 AM – 5:00 PM Registration Open

8:00 AM – 5:00 PM IEEE PES Plain Talk

8:00 AM – 9:00 AM Super Session 02: Transmission Buildout – The Solutions We Have and the Breakthroughs We Need

9:00 AM – 10:00 AM Super Session 03: Meeting the Energy Needs of Tomorrow – Integrated Planning for the Customers, Distributed Energy Resources, and the Grid

10:00 AM – 1:00 PM Technical Tours

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM Exhibits Open / Innovation Stages, Renewable Energy Stage, and Grid Edge Stage

12:00 PM – 1:00 PM Conference Luncheon in the Exhibit Hall

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM Technical Panel Sessions

4:30 PM – 6:00 PM Networking Reception in the Exhibit Hall

5:00 PM – 7:00 PM Poster Session Reception / Student Poster Contest

THURSDAY, MAY 9

7:00 AM – 2:00 PM Registration Open

8:00 AM – 9:00 AM Super Session 04: Powering Progress: Overcoming Obstacles towards the Energy Transition

9:00 AM – 10:00 AM Super Session 05: Spark of Innovation: Exploring Decarbonization from Electrification

10:00 AM – 3:00 PM Technical Tours

10:00 AM – 3:00 PM Exhibits Open / Innovation Stages, Renewable Energy Stage, and Grid Edge Stage

12:00 PM – 1:00 PM Conference Luncheon in the Exhibit Hall

1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Technical Panel Sessions

3:00 PM – 4:00 PM Super Session 06: Climate Change Impacts on the Grid of Tomorrow