Plan Your Experience at IEEE PES T&D

From May 6 to 9, 2024, the IEEE PES T&D welcomes attendees to Anaheim, California, for the 2024 conference and exhibition. Before you go, review the schedule-at-a-glance so you can plan your time at the event. For the latest information and schedule updates, go to the website.
SUNDAY, MAY 5
12:00 PM – 5:00 PM
Onsite T&D Registration Opens
MONDAY, MAY 6
7:00 AM – 5:00 PM
Registration Open
8:00 AM – 5:00 PM
Tutorials, Plain Talk
9:00 AM – 3:30 PM
Technical Tours
6:00 PM – 9:00 PM
Conference Opening Reception at the Disneyland Hotel
TUESDAY, MAY 7
7:00 AM – 5:00 PM
Registration Open
8:00 AM – 5:00 PM
IEEE PES Plain Talk
8:00 AM – 8:30 AM
Opening Session
8:30 AM – 9:45 AM
Super Session 01: Mind the Gap – Policy and Regulation for Accelerating the Grid of Tomorrow
10:00 AM – 5:00 PM
Exhibits Open / Innovation Stage, Renewable Energy Stage, and Grid Edge Stage
11:00 AM – 2:00 PM
Technical Tour
12:00 PM – 1:00 PM
Conference Luncheon in the Exhibit Hall
1:00 PM – 5:00 PM
Technical Panel Sessions
WEDNESDAY, MAY 8
7:00 AM – 5:00 PM
Registration Open
8:00 AM – 5:00 PM
IEEE PES Plain Talk
8:00 AM – 9:00 AM
Super Session 02: Transmission Buildout – The Solutions We Have and the Breakthroughs We Need
9:00 AM – 10:00 AM
Super Session 03: Meeting the Energy Needs of Tomorrow – Integrated Planning for the Customers, Distributed Energy Resources, and the Grid
10:00 AM – 1:00 PM
Technical Tours
10:00 AM – 6:00 PM
Exhibits Open / Innovation Stages, Renewable Energy Stage, and Grid Edge Stage
12:00 PM – 1:00 PM
Conference Luncheon in the Exhibit Hall
1:00 PM – 5:00 PM
Technical Panel Sessions
4:30 PM – 6:00 PM
Networking Reception in the Exhibit Hall
5:00 PM – 7:00 PM
Poster Session Reception / Student Poster Contest
THURSDAY, MAY 9
7:00 AM – 2:00 PM
Registration Open
8:00 AM – 9:00 AM
Super Session 04: Powering Progress: Overcoming Obstacles towards the Energy Transition
9:00 AM – 10:00 AM
Super Session 05: Spark of Innovation: Exploring Decarbonization from Electrification
10:00 AM – 3:00 PM
Technical Tours
10:00 AM – 3:00 PM
Exhibits Open / Innovation Stages, Renewable Energy Stage, and Grid Edge Stage
12:00 PM – 1:00 PM
Conference Luncheon in the Exhibit Hall
1:00 PM – 3:00 PM
Technical Panel Sessions
3:00 PM – 4:00 PM
Super Session 06: Climate Change Impacts on the Grid of Tomorrow
4:00 PM – 4:30 PM
Conference Closing Session – Student Poster Contest Recipients