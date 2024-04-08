IEEE PES
  1. IEEE PES Show Update

Plan Your Experience at IEEE PES T&D

April 8, 2024
Review the schedule-at-a-glance to plan your time at the show this May in Anaheim, California.

From May 6 to 9, 2024, the IEEE PES T&D welcomes attendees to Anaheim, California, for the 2024 conference and exhibition. Before you go, review the schedule-at-a-glance so you can plan your time at the event. For the latest information and schedule updates, go to the website

SUNDAY, MAY 5

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Onsite T&D Registration Opens

 

MONDAY, MAY 6

7:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Registration Open

8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Tutorials, Plain Talk

9:00 AM – 3:30 PM

Technical Tours

6:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Conference Opening Reception at the Disneyland Hotel

 

TUESDAY, MAY 7

7:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Registration Open

8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

IEEE PES Plain Talk

8:00 AM – 8:30 AM

Opening Session

8:30 AM – 9:45 AM

Super Session 01: Mind the Gap – Policy and Regulation for Accelerating the Grid of Tomorrow

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Exhibits Open / Innovation Stage, Renewable Energy Stage, and Grid Edge Stage

11:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Technical Tour

12:00 PM – 1:00 PM

Conference Luncheon in the Exhibit Hall

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Technical Panel Sessions

 

WEDNESDAY, MAY 8

7:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Registration Open

8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

IEEE PES Plain Talk

8:00 AM – 9:00 AM

Super Session 02: Transmission Buildout – The Solutions We Have and the Breakthroughs We Need

9:00 AM – 10:00 AM

Super Session 03: Meeting the Energy Needs of Tomorrow – Integrated Planning for the Customers, Distributed Energy Resources, and the Grid

10:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Technical Tours

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM

Exhibits Open / Innovation Stages, Renewable Energy Stage, and Grid Edge Stage

12:00 PM – 1:00 PM

Conference Luncheon in the Exhibit Hall

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM

Technical Panel Sessions

4:30 PM – 6:00 PM

Networking Reception in the Exhibit Hall

5:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Poster Session Reception / Student Poster Contest

 

THURSDAY, MAY 9

7:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Registration Open

8:00 AM – 9:00 AM

Super Session 04: Powering Progress: Overcoming Obstacles towards the Energy Transition

9:00 AM – 10:00 AM

Super Session 05: Spark of Innovation: Exploring Decarbonization from Electrification

10:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Technical Tours

10:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Exhibits Open / Innovation Stages, Renewable Energy Stage, and Grid Edge Stage

12:00 PM – 1:00 PM

Conference Luncheon in the Exhibit Hall

1:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Technical Panel Sessions

3:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Super Session 06: Climate Change Impacts on the Grid of Tomorrow

4:00 PM – 4:30 PM

Conference Closing Session – Student Poster Contest Recipients

 

