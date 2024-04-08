Explore the Show Floor at IEEE PES T&D

The 2024 IEEE PES T&D Conference & Exhibition will be the largest ever in 2024. Check out the highlights:

The widest display of next-gen technologies with more exhibitors than any other industry event in the United States, according to IEEE PES.

More than 200 new exhibitors.

Three show floor stages featuring the industry's latest advancements.

Networking events.

Three technical stages, located across the floor, offer an extension of the comprehensive technical program, featuring immersive experiences that combine training, innovation and networking. Here's a look at the three stages.

Renewable Energy Stage

Discover the latest, most exciting developments in renewable energy and the sources transforming the power grid. Sessions on the Renewable Energy Stage will feature top leaders and researchers sharing experiences creating, using, and improving clean energy solutions.



Grid Edge Technologies Pavilion and Stage

Explore case studies demonstrating how collaboration improves grid efficiency and the newest technologies at the Grid Edge Pavilion. Also in the pavilion is the new Grid Edge Technologies Stage, featuring discussions led by industry experts on the topics impacting the grid edge, including DERs, connected utilities, infrastructure, policies, and e-mobility.

Innovation Stage

The Innovation Stage returns with a showcase of the cutting-edge solutions driving a reliable, safe, and affordable energy future. Discover emerging technologies, discuss practical applications, and gain insights into industry trends, all in one unique forum.

