GAZ Energy to Offer In-Booth Presentations

IEEE PES T&D attendees can join GAZ Energy in booth #7049 for a lineup of educational in-booth presentations provided by the engineering team led by Mr. Khaskel, GAZ Reserve power engineering manager.
Interactive in-booth presentations will feature live demonstrations of battery sizing, installation and maintenance practices to achieve maximum performance over a long period of time.
In-booth presentations include:
- Selecting the right battery type
- Applications in various industries
- Common design, configuration and installation practices
- Preventive maintenance
- Battery safety concerns, storage and life expectancy
To learn more, visit the website.