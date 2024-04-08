GAZ Energy to Offer In-Booth Presentations

IEEE PES T&D attendees can join GAZ Energy in booth #7049 for a lineup of educational in-booth presentations provided by the engineering team led by Mr. Khaskel, GAZ Reserve power engineering manager.

Interactive in-booth presentations will feature live demonstrations of battery sizing, installation and maintenance practices to achieve maximum performance over a long period of time.

In-booth presentations include:

Selecting the right battery type

Applications in various industries

Common design, configuration and installation practices

Preventive maintenance

Battery safety concerns, storage and life expectancy

