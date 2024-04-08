lomaingroup
  1. IEEE PES Show Update

GAZ Energy to Offer In-Booth Presentations

April 8, 2024
The exhibitor will be featuring live demonstrations of battery sizing, installation and maintenance practices.

IEEE PES T&D attendees can join GAZ Energy in booth #7049 for a lineup of educational in-booth presentations provided by the engineering team led by Mr. Khaskel, GAZ Reserve power engineering manager. 

Interactive in-booth presentations will feature live demonstrations of battery sizing, installation and maintenance practices to achieve maximum performance over a long period of time.

In-booth presentations include: 

  • Selecting the right battery type 
  • Applications in various industries 
  • Common design, configuration and installation practices
  • Preventive maintenance 
  • Battery safety concerns, storage and life expectancy

