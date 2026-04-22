Vince Mikulanis is Director of Western Operations with Davey Resource Group. With nearly 25 years at Davey, he leads teams of foresters across the western United States delivering vegetation management solutions for utilities and communities. A Certified Arborist and Utility and Municipal Specialist, Vince is an active member of the Utility Arborist Association and International Society of Arboriculture and received the Western Chapter ISA President’s Award in 2024. His experience includes utility vegetation management system assessments, consulting utility forestry programs, remote sensing applications, urban forest canopy assessments and community forestry planning.