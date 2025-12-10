Tony Wagler
Tony Wagler is the Solutions & Development Lead at Paces, where he helps renewable energy developers tackle complex development challenges through automation and data-informed siting strategies. Before joining Paces, Tony led origination and development of energy storage projects at Nexamp across the Northeast. He also worked for TotalEnergies in the renewables division across the Middle East and Europe, spanning the full development lifecycle of distribution and behind-the-meter solar projects.