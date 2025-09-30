Parth Shah is a Professional Engineer (P.E.) specializing in power systems and renewable energy integration. He holds a Master of Science in Electrical Engineering from the University of Southern California and has over 3.5 years of experience as a power system consultant, advising utilities, renewable developers, and independent system operators on transmission planning and grid integration projects. Shah has extensive expertise in developing and testing models for solar, wind, and battery storage systems, with particular focus on Grid-Following and Grid-Forming inverter technologies. He is also a product manager for advanced harmonic assessment tools and has contributed to major infrastructure projects, including supporting New York's 9 GW offshore wind integration initiative. His work spans the full spectrum of renewable interconnection studies, from harmonic analysis to sub-synchronous resonance assessment.