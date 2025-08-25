Abdullah Shakil, Associate Americas

Abdullah Shakil is an Associate at PTR, where he contributes to research, client advisory, and strategic consulting initiatives. He has advised clients on U.S. market entry strategies, including entry pathways, M&A targeting, and market potential evaluation. His expertise lies in market sizing, opportunity modeling, and competitive landscape analysis particularly within the legacy grid equipment and infrastructure space. Prior to PTR, Abdullah worked in consumer market research, delivering insights through persona modeling and gap identification to guide first-mover strategies.