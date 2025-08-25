Saifa Khalid, Senior Analyst

Her main area of interest is power systems. Currently, she leads the power grid research team in developing PTR’s syndicated power grid services and manages custom research projects for Fortune 500 clients globally. The topics under her mandate include HV switchgear, MV switchgear, power transformers, distribution transformers, substation automation, power factor correction, etc. Saifa comes from a technical background and has a BSc. degree in Electrical Engineering.