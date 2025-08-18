Eran Inbar is the Founder & CEO of Prisma Photonics, a company that creates cutting-edge utility monitoring solutions using optical fibers. The company is based in Tel Aviv, Israel,with offices in the U.S. and Europe and specializes in solutions to monitor power networks for thousands of kilometers without installing anything on the lines or towers. This enables utility operators to effectively monitor power lines, keeping them running and optimizing capacity without the need for extra sensors.

Before his tenure at Prisma Photonics, Eran served as General Manager at Spectra-Physics in Tel Aviv, which was formed out of and sold. His leadership contributed significantly to the company's success and growth. Eran holds a Ph.D. in Physics and Electrical Engineering from Tel Aviv University.