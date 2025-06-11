Elizabeth Jaramillo Marín ([email protected]) is a technology management professional for EPM. She is an industrial engineer from the University of Antioquia in Colombia and holds a master’s degree in industrial engineering from the Polytechnic University of Turin in Italy. With more than 10 years of experience in technology management at EPM, she has developed a strong expertise in leading and implementing technological innovations to improve operational efficiency and service quality. Throughout her career, Elizabeth has focused on integrating advanced technologies into business processes, ensuring alignment with strategic goals and fostering continuous improvement in organizational performance.