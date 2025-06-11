Diego Mauricio Tauta Rúa ([email protected]) is a team leader-technology management for Empresas Públicas de Medellín (EPM). He is an electrical engineer from the National University of Colombia, with more than 17 years of experience in the utilities infrastructure sector. He holds a master’s degree in electrical engineering and a master’s degree in technological innovation management. For more than seven years, he has led technological innovation management at EPM, driving advancements in the industry. In addition, he has been a university professor for more than nine years, specializing in research on innovation and technology management in the transmission and distribution (T&D) sector, with several publications on the topic.