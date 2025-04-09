Most Recent
Manoj Reddy Gopu
Manoj Reddy Gopu is a seasoned engineering leader specializing in energy storage and renewable energy systems. He has spearheaded the development and execution of large-scale Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) and has extensive experience with SCADA and Energy Management Systems in operational technology. His career encompasses roles such as Senior Applications Engineer in renewables and Project Manager in control systems, underscoring his comprehensive expertise in the energy sector.