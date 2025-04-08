Jeff Semelka is a regional vice president for G&W Electric. He specializes in medium voltage equipment for utility and commercial and industrial (C&I) markets across the Western United States. With 25+ years of experience in sales and business development within the electric utility industry, Jeff helps customers enhance grid reliability and efficiency through advanced automation, integration, and protection solutions. Jeff holds a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from Valparaiso University and brings deep technical expertise in the application of products that modernize and safeguard electrical substations and distribution systems.