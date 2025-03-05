Jacob Lucas is the vice president of Transmission System Planning at Eversource. Eversource is New England’s largest utility with over 4.4 million customers and proudly serves as a catalyst for clean energy, decarbonization, and grid modernization. In particular, the Transmission System Planning team is innovating with some of the region’s most cutting-edge projects.

In addition to his time at Eversource, Jacob worked at the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission in Washington, D.C. He has a bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and a master’s degree in Power Systems from Worcester Polytechnic Institute.