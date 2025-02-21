Mose Ramieh is vice president of Business Development at CBS Field Services. A former Navy man, Texas Longhorn, Vlogger, CrossFit enthusiast, and slow-cigar-smoking champion, Ramieh has been in the electrical testing industry for more than 25 years. He is a Level IV NETA Certified Technician with an eye for simplicity and using the KISS principle in the execution of acceptance and maintenance testing. Over the years, Ramieh has held positions ranging from field service technician, operations, sales and business development to company owner.