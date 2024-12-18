Dr. Rob Hovsapian, currently a Senior Research Advisor at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL), holds a Master’s in Control Systems and a PhD in Energy Systems from Florida State University (FSU). At FSU’s Center for Advanced Power Systems (CAPS) and later at the Idaho National Laboratory (INL), he played a pivotal role in establishing Digital Real-Time Simulation (DRTS) research capabilities.

At NREL, Dr. Hovsapian leads the Advanced Research on Integrated Energy Systems (ARIES) platform, where he is developing the largest DRTS capabilities cluster in the Power and Energy R&D sector. His work focuses extensively on advanced controls to optimize grid edge solutions and energy systems integration, particularly for renewable energy, microgrids, and distributed energy resources.

Dr. Hovsapian previously started and managed the Power and Energy Systems Group at INL (2014-2019) and directed the $96M Electric Ship R&D Consortium for the US Navy (2003-2011). In industry, he pioneered integrated 3D printing at General Dynamics, led projects for the USAF F-22 program at Northrop Grumman, and managed semiconductor startups in the Pacific Rim. Globally, he has launched multiple advanced manufacturing facilities and established state-of-the-art power and energy research platforms and facilities.

Dr. Hovsapian’s expertise lies at the intersection of advanced controls, real-time simulation, and energy systems optimization, driving innovation in the power and energy sector.