Shishir Shekhar

Shishir is a technology and business leader with 15+ years’ experience across Innovation, R&D, Product Management and Strategy functions in Technology, Utilities, and Automotive Industries. Currently, Shishir serves as Senior Director and Global Head of Technology and Strategy – Energy Transition Group at Landis+Gyr US and Subsidiary Director of True Energy A/S, A Landis+Gyr Company in Copenhagen, Denmark. Shishir is responsible for Product Innovation, Technology Strategy and R&D for Electric Vehicles and DER Management Solutions.

Shishir has extensive experience in developing and launching global products using Data Science, Artificial Intelligence, Digital Twins, Cloud Computing and IoT technologies and has managed multiple products lines from concept to launch. Before joining Landis+Gyr Inc, Shishir has worked for leading global organizations such as Itron Inc, MathWorks Inc, National Grid USA and Cognizant Technology Solutions at various capacities including Engineering, R&D, Industry Marketing & Strategy, Product Development and Product Management.

Shishir is a Senior Member of IEEE and was featured as Global Innovators and Energy Industry Influencers in 2020 by Energetica Magazine, Spain and India. Shishir has published over 8 research papers in IEEE and CIGRE; filed over 4 patents. Shishir holds a Master Degree in Business Management from Harvard University, USA and a Master of Science Degree in Electrical and Computer Engineering from Northeastern University, USA. Shishir was a Visiting Research Fellow at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) USA. Shishir received his B. Tech degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering from SRM University, India in 2009 and was awarded Notable Alumni of SRM University India in 2020.