Alex Urist is the Vice President at XCharge North America. With a focus on the wider charging industry, Alex drives growth at XCharge NA through strategic partnerships, key customer relationships, and strategic initiatives. He has extensive experience in business development, working with diverse customer segments, including both fleet and public charging networks. Prior to XCharge NA, Alex co-founded Current Electric, a CPO focused on hospitality and QSR, providing business owners with all they need to operate their own charging network.