John Hayter ([email protected]) is Vice President, West Region, Utility Market at ABB, a global leader in electrification and automation technologies. He holds a degree in Manufacturing Engineering from East Tennessee State University and has over 30 years of experience working in energy, industrial and commercial market segments. In his current role he brings extensive knowledge, vision, policy and strategy to enable ABB to be the electrifying force for a brighter grid future. His recent work focuses on the evolving challenges and solutions in power grid management amid environmental and economic pressures.