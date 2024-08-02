Ralph Kurth ([email protected]) is senior principal of energy at Stantec. With more than 35 years of experience, he has worked on a range of power system projects. His focus is currently on HVDC transmission systems, ac substations and their automation systems. While his assignments are wide ranging and complex, his goal remains the same: to provide solid advice to project teams and clients. Kurth’s passion for bringing multidisciplinary teams together to execute challenging projects further drives his work to positively impact the communities supported by his projects. He has served as technical advisor, project manager and commissioning manager on several technically advanced projects around the world. He is currently leading Stantec’s team on the EuroAsia project, which will connect the last remaining electrically isolated European Union nation, Cyprus, to the European grid using what will be the deepest submarine power cable in the world.