Easan Drury is the Director of R&D at Edo, where he oversees the development of new technologies that enable buildings and DERs to become dispatchable grid assets. He has over two decades of experience developing novel hardware and software solutions in clean tech. Prior to Edo, Easan led technical teams at the National Renewable Energy Lab, SunEdison, and co-founded a solar financing startup. Easan holds a PhD and MS in Engineering Sciences from Harvard University and a bachelor's in physics from the University of California, Berkeley.