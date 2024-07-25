Alicia Noriega is the product owner for Utility Solutions at Edo. She has experience across various sustainability-focused topic areas, including energy management technologies, city-scale urban energy analysis, and policy development. Before Edo, Alicia ran the nationally recognized Real Time Energy Management (RTEM) program at the NY State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA), expanding it from large commercial buildings to tenant spaces and industrial settings. Alicia is passionate about engaging and facilitating stakeholders on several technical and socio-political-related topics within private and public organizations. Alicia is a certified energy manager with a master's degree from MIT and a bachelor's degree from William and Mary.