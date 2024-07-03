Nick Tumilowicz

Thought leader, strategist, and recognized expert in DER management, including solar, storage, and EV technology leveraging decades of unique industry experience to advance global markets toward a clean energy future. In his current capacity as Itron's Director of Product, Nick leads the Distributed Energy Management business unit, accountable for global product development of Demand Response, DER, EV, and Forecasting solutions enabling access to flexible customer energy resources. Nick holds a variety of positions on advisory councils: Department of Energy (NREL, Building Technologies Office, Solar Energy Technologies Office), Department of Defense (Naval Research Laboratory), General Services Administration, California Energy Commission, Grid Forward Leadership Committee, Incubate Energy Labs, Saudi Gulf Cooperation Council Interconnecting Authority, and regularly informs Public Utility/Service Commissions across the U.S.