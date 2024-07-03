Ishwarya Kumar is an Organizational Development and Learning and Development strategist with over 18 years of experience. At CHA Consulting, Inc., she leads diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging (DEIB) initiatives, integrating these principles into core operations. With expertise in learning strategy and leadership development, Ishwarya prioritizes meaningful dialogue and psychological safety. Her work fosters transformation and growth. Connect with her on LinkedIn for insights into her impactful contributions.