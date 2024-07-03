Most Recent

Frank Peverly

Frank Peverly, PMP, is the Vice President, Utility Market Segment Leader at CHA Consulting, Inc. With a career spanning nearly 40 years in the energy industry, he has an extensive background in leading complex initiatives and business transformation and providing high-level deliverables to multiple constituencies while managing electric and natural gas construction, project management, operating, and engineering organizations. Connect with Frank on LinkedIn for further discussion on energy and the workforce.