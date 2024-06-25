Wataynikaneyap Power PM Inc. is the Project Manager of the Wataynikaneyap Power Transmission Line: the largest Indigenous-led infrastructure project in the country. Wataynikaneyap Power is a licensed transmission company, regulated by the Ontario Energy Board. Wataynikaneyap Power is an equal partnership of 24 First Nations as majority owners along with Fortis Inc. and other private investors. To connect remote communities to the electrical grid, Wataynikaneyap Power is developing, managing construction, and operating approximately 1,800 kilometres of transmission lines in northwestern Ontario.