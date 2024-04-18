Layla Sawyer is the Secretary General of current. Sawyer studied sustainable business and innovation at the University of Utrecht. In her previous roles, she led business development at smartEn, and as a Dutch national worked on broader climate issues in the Netherlands. At currENT, she helps set priorities innovative grid technologies. currENT’s membership includes 9 companies working on new solutions for DSOs and TSOs, including Dynamic Line Rating, Superconductor cables, Flexible AC Transmission System Devices, sensors, and other technologies.