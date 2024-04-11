Jeff Pauska is a global product director at Hitachi Energy. He has over 15 years of digital and product experience working for Hitachi in capital-intensive industries. As a key presenter chosen by the California Public Utilities Commission for its inaugural Wildfire Technology Innovation Summit and the CEATI board for multiple speaking events, Pauska brings a diverse perspective leveraging his global experiences from utilities operating in Japan, Australia, Canada, the UK and the U.S. He holds an MBA degree from Northwestern University's Kellogg school of management.