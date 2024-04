Toby Heath, CPP, PSP, LEED Green Associate, is Life Safety and Security Manager at CHA Consulting, Inc. He oversees CHA's life safety and security team, performing vulnerability/risk assessments and security system design and consulting, including access control, video surveillance, intrusion detection, and mass notification. Heath's experience ranges from his real-world missions with the U.S. Army to designing all levels of security systems as a security engineer for more than 20 years.