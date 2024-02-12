Florian Kolb is Chief Commercial Officer and General Manager at Intertrust. He has a 15-year career in a series of business leadership roles within the European energy industry. He is responsible for all of Intertrust’s product sales and business development activities, as well as the company’s initiatives in the energy and related industries. Kolb spent five years as CEO/Managing Director of innogy’s (initially RWE) Silicon Valley innovation group. In that role, he led U.S. strategic investments and innovation activities, including building and managing a strategic investment portfolio aimed at assembling technology assets for data-driven business models for the energy industry.

He also helped incubate internal start-ups at innogy, which led to the creation of DigiKoo and Livisi. In 2016, he founded Free Electrons, a global accelerator program now operated by a consortium of ten leading international utilities. Florian holds a Master’s degree in political economics from the University of Passau, Germany, and has participated in executive programs at INSEAD and IMD Lausanne