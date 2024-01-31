Eddie Creighton is an electrical engineer on Ameren Illinois' clean energy transition team. He works with engineers to facilitate DER interconnections on a daily basis. Much of this includes leading the efforts to update interconnection standards, policies and procedures. Prior to this role, Creighton served almost five years as a distribution planning and operations engineer. Among other duties, he performed dozens of interconnection studies to facilitate the Illinois Renewable Energy Credit lottery, studied the impacts of parallel generation on load forecasts, and worked with customers and developers to commission several customer-owned solar fields. Creighton received a BSEE degree from Clemson University in 2015.