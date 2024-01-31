Brad Barnes is a consulting engineer with Ameren Illinois. He started his career with Ameren Illinois in 2018, leading smart grid technology research efforts at the Ameren Illinois Technology Applications Center in Champaign, Illinois. Barnes transitioned to the Ameren Illinois DER integration team in 2021 and now works to continuously improve the DER interconnection process by working collaboratively with customers and various teams within the utility. Barnes received his BSEE degree from Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology in 1988.