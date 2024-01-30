Ben Bainbridge

Ben Bainbridge is a Certified Wildlife Biologist with experience in laboratory and field research with mammal, avian and amphibian species, plant species, wetlands and silviculture. He has experience in population surveys for federal- and state-listed special status species and condition assessment of their habitats. Ben has a clear understanding of the requirements and processes of the National Environmental Policy Act and has applied these principles to field research and the permitting of electrical transmission projects.