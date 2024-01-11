Kevin Miller, P.E. serves as the Director of Business Development for Ohio Gratings, Inc. He is a licensed Professional Engineer who has partnered with customers and clients to provide strategic solutions for over 30 years. His experience includes civil and structural engineering, product design, and creating partnerships and solutions that provide positive results. He is a member of the American Society of Testing and Materials and the Transportation Research Board, serving on multiple research and standard committees. Kevin can be reached at [email protected].