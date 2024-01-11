Brian Pelto serves as the Specialty Products Sales Manager for Ohio Gratings, Inc. Brian’s team serves the Bridge & Transportation, Park & Recreation, and City Sidewalk markets. His experience includes working with customers and clients including utility engineers, DOT engineers, precast firms, utility contractors, and architects to provide solutions for over 28 years. He is an Ohio Gratings member representative of the National Precast Concrete Association, California Precast Concrete Association, and the Western Underground Committee. Brian can be reached at [email protected].